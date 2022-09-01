Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: three, twelve; White Balls: eight, sixteen) (ten, eleven, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 4, Year: 21. (Month: eleven; Day: four; Year: twenty-one) Pick 3.
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes
It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams
It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up
LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”
Amie Just: How Nebraska leader Garrett Nelson ‘got out of that cloud’ after frustrating loss
Few, if any, took Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern harder than Garrett Nelson. That was his first game as a captain, and the defense — his defense — allowed Northwestern’s offense to post 528 yards, the highest total for the Wildcats in two years. Nelson concedes “he didn’t do anything” to help Nebraska win that game, and that, for him, is personal.
Facing a tricky North Dakota offense, eye discipline pays off for NU defense
It’s all about the eyes for the Nebraska defense. Against a North Dakota team known for its trick plays and different offensive concepts, eye discipline was crucial to Nebraska’s 38-17 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It wasn’t always easy for NU’s defenders to keep their eyes on...
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
Nebraska's Anthony Grant rushes over 100 yards for second straight game
LINCOLN — Anthony Grant had one more run to make. Minutes after his final plunge into a line of North Dakota defenders, Nebraska’s newest clear-cut No. 1 running back ran across the Memorial Stadium turf. The mission? Join fellow first-year Huskers Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill in signing whatever Big Red fans put in front of them.
As losing streak ends, Nebraska has a new tall task: Keep the momentum going
LINCOLN — One player after another stepped to the podium. On this Labor Day, talking about a win was a job no one minded. The mood was upbeat — with perhaps a tinge of relief — on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium on Monday as the Huskers broke down a victory for the first time in 11 months. Lessons to be learned, certainly. But also moments to build on following a 38-17 outcome against FCS-school North Dakota that was tense for three quarters.
Prochazka, NU’s young offensive line approaching every new week as an ‘opportunity to learn’
Much like the rest of Nebraska’s offensive line, Teddy Prochazka is still learning the ropes. Prochazka has just four starts under his belt at left tackle, and Nebraska’s win over North Dakota on Saturday represented just the seventh game of Prochazka’s college career. He’d have more game...
Nebraska's practices will feature 1s vs. 1s more often, Scott Frost says
After allowing 11 runs of ten or more yards in the first two games, Nebraska’s top defense got an extra dose of the Huskers’ top offense in Monday’s practice. Yes, NU coach Scott Frost decided to practice the 1s vs. the 1s more often. An in-season staple of the Huskers’ heydays in the 1990s returned in the wake of two lackluster performances against the run.
Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota
LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi
Madi Kubik had 13 kills, and Whitney Lauenstein added nine kills and six blocks to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska trailed in the second half of the final two sets,...
In NU’s deep wide receiver room, Trey Palmer emerges as Thompson’s favorite target
From the first play of the game, Casey Thompson was ready to go. Thompson’s first completed pass, a 21-yard dart to Alante Brown, moved the chains midway through the first quarter and led to a Nebraska touchdown drive. It was much of the same at the start of the...
Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes. The head coaches of Nebraska's volleyball and football programs both took the podium Monday. Here are four observations from Amie Just.
McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
LINCOLN — A weird loss became a weird week became a weird half. Nebraska trotted into halftime against North Dakota tied, but NU fans booed. UND’s tortoise kept pace with the Husker hare, and for an hour Saturday, it looked like the Scott Frost era might get a quick hook before Labor Day.
Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener
LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
Chatelain: Scott Frost's biggest enemies are time, track record and the eye test
LINCOLN — If you were waiting for reasons to believe that the turning point is coming soon, that Scott Frost’s new formula was better than the last, that Dublin was merely a blip on the comeback trail, well, you’re still waiting. Just don’t forget to breathe.
Pass rush, finishing games, running back: How 3 storylines played out in North Dakota-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between North Dakota and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: We heard it all fall. Nebraska's new position designation, edge rusher, was perhaps the team's best. Then, in Week 0 in Ireland, the Huskers' pass-rush was virtually nonexistent. What gives?
Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'
LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
