North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: three, twelve; White Balls: eight, sixteen) (ten, eleven, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 4, Year: 21. (Month: eleven; Day: four; Year: twenty-one) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes

It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams

It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up

LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”
Amie Just: How Nebraska leader Garrett Nelson ‘got out of that cloud’ after frustrating loss

Few, if any, took Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern harder than Garrett Nelson. That was his first game as a captain, and the defense — his defense — allowed Northwestern’s offense to post 528 yards, the highest total for the Wildcats in two years. Nelson concedes “he didn’t do anything” to help Nebraska win that game, and that, for him, is personal.
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
Nebraska's Anthony Grant rushes over 100 yards for second straight game

LINCOLN — Anthony Grant had one more run to make. Minutes after his final plunge into a line of North Dakota defenders, Nebraska’s newest clear-cut No. 1 running back ran across the Memorial Stadium turf. The mission? Join fellow first-year Huskers Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill in signing whatever Big Red fans put in front of them.
As losing streak ends, Nebraska has a new tall task: Keep the momentum going

LINCOLN — One player after another stepped to the podium. On this Labor Day, talking about a win was a job no one minded. The mood was upbeat — with perhaps a tinge of relief — on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium on Monday as the Huskers broke down a victory for the first time in 11 months. Lessons to be learned, certainly. But also moments to build on following a 38-17 outcome against FCS-school North Dakota that was tense for three quarters.
Nebraska's practices will feature 1s vs. 1s more often, Scott Frost says

After allowing 11 runs of ten or more yards in the first two games, Nebraska’s top defense got an extra dose of the Huskers’ top offense in Monday’s practice. Yes, NU coach Scott Frost decided to practice the 1s vs. the 1s more often. An in-season staple of the Huskers’ heydays in the 1990s returned in the wake of two lackluster performances against the run.
Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota

LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi

Madi Kubik had 13 kills, and Whitney Lauenstein added nine kills and six blocks to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska trailed in the second half of the final two sets,...
Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener

LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
Pass rush, finishing games, running back: How 3 storylines played out in North Dakota-Nebraska

Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between North Dakota and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: We heard it all fall. Nebraska's new position designation, edge rusher, was perhaps the team's best. Then, in Week 0 in Ireland, the Huskers' pass-rush was virtually nonexistent. What gives?
Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'

LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
