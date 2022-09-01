LINCOLN — One player after another stepped to the podium. On this Labor Day, talking about a win was a job no one minded. The mood was upbeat — with perhaps a tinge of relief — on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium on Monday as the Huskers broke down a victory for the first time in 11 months. Lessons to be learned, certainly. But also moments to build on following a 38-17 outcome against FCS-school North Dakota that was tense for three quarters.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO