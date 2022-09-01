(Latest fire update)....The Border 32 Fire has burned since last Wednesday. Cal Fire gave what could be their final report Monday morning. According to fire officials, the fire near Tecate was now 95% contained. Since Wednesday afternoon, the fire burned 4,456 acres, forced the evacuation of several residents and forced the closure of the Tecate Border Crossing for one day. 10 structures have been destroyed. Officials say evacuations have been lifted. Highway 94 and other roadways are open. Crews are currently mopping up hot spots and re-inforcing containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There has been no report of injuries.

TECATE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO