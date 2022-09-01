Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record-Herald
Buckeyes show toughness in victory over Notre Dame
Ohio State kicked off their 2022 football campaign by hosting Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of a sold-out crowd. Ahead of this match up, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the AP poll while the Fighting Irish were ranked No. 5. OSU proved to be too much for the Irish in this contest, defeating them 21-10.
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Scarecrow Festival schedule released
The Scarecrow Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for Fayette County and the planning committee has a lot in store for this year’s. Stephanie Dunham, executive director at the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, spoke with the Record-Herald about what can be expected for this year’s festival, which is slated for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in downtown Washington Court House.
Comments / 0