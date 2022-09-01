ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Herald

Buckeyes show toughness in victory over Notre Dame

Ohio State kicked off their 2022 football campaign by hosting Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of a sold-out crowd. Ahead of this match up, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the AP poll while the Fighting Irish were ranked No. 5. OSU proved to be too much for the Irish in this contest, defeating them 21-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Scarecrow Festival schedule released

The Scarecrow Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for Fayette County and the planning committee has a lot in store for this year’s. Stephanie Dunham, executive director at the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, spoke with the Record-Herald about what can be expected for this year’s festival, which is slated for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in downtown Washington Court House.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy