Free Garden Class offered every Saturday in September @ 9:30 am at Watters Garden Center, 1815 Iron Springs Rd in Prescott. September 3 @ 9:30 am – Top 10 Trees and How to Plant them – Privacy, shade, color, evergreen, and blooms. We cover trees from every angle. With so many choices, picking the perfect tree can seem overwhelming, but not after this class. Our horticultural team will be on-hand after the class to help with individual tree situations. Free tree planting guide to all attendees.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO