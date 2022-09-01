After squeezing his enormous 6’3” frame down to the 168-pound weight limit for nearly a decade, Callum Smith knew that his time as a super middleweight had come to an end. In what turned out to be his last appearance in his former weight division, Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) came up woefully short against Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Eager to put the first defeat of his career behind him, Smith has since competed as a full-fledged light heavyweight. As for the results, so far so good as Smith has scored back-to-back devastating knockout wins. Considering the nature in which he’s taken his opponents out, Smith believes that his once respectable power at 168 pounds has taken a massive leap forward.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO