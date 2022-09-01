Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision
Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury Warns Shields: Savannah Marshall is Hardest Female Puncher in History
Peter Fury, head trainer of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, has warned that his boxer is easily the most dangerous puncher in women's boxing. Marshall will collide with IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The British fighter...
Boxing Scene
Aleem: Time For Scared Boy Stephen Fulton To Come Out Of Hiding, Sign The Contract
Ra’eese Aleem was intent on sending a message with his in-ring performance. The unbeaten junior featherweight contender then made to state out loud exactly what he wants next in his career. "It's time for 'scared boy' Stephen Fulton Jr. to come out of hiding and sign the contract,” Aleem...
Boxing Scene
Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis Heads To South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, October 15
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is ranked No.1 with the...
Boxing Scene
Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same
Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
Boxing Scene
Joey Spencer Willing To Face Harrison, Tszyu, Lubin or Fundora Next
Los Angeles - Prior to the Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz pay-per-view card, prelims live on FOX and FOX Deportes featured rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) earn a career-best 10-round unanimous decision over fellow unbeaten Kevin Salgado (14-1-1, 9 KOs). "He's a hard-hitting counter puncher, so...
Boxing Scene
Alberto Puello Hopes To Unify Titles With The Ponce-Matias Vacant IBF Title Winner
Alberto Puello made history in August when he captured the vacant WBA super lightweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw was able to fend off a stern challenge from the rugged Botirzhon Akhmedov in Hollywood, Florida to win a split decision in a bout televised by Showtime. Puello made history with the victory, becoming the first Dominican to win a world title in the weight class.
Boxing Scene
Edwin De Los Santos: I Want The Name Everyone Wants - Gervonta Davis!
Los Angeles - Dominican Republic’s Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) scored an upset via third-round TKO as he dropped the previously unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) twice before referee Ray Corona waived off the bout 1:08 into the round. "Valenzuela is a fighter who I feel...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Would Not Avoid Janibek Alimkhanuly Title Fight, Says Shalom
Liam Smith would not turn down the opportunity to secure a world title shot in the middleweight division, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight champion, returns on Saturday night, against upset-artist Hassan Mwakinyo at the M&S Bank Arena in his home city of Liverpool.
Boxing Scene
Nathan Heaney Getting Geared Up For Jack Flatley Clash
THE HONEYMOON IS on hold for newlywed Nathan Heaney due to a big night beckoning at the AO Arena, Manchester, where he takes on a domestic battle with Jack Flatley on September 24. Heaney recently tied the knot with Louise, his sweetheart of 11 years, but he knew plans for...
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada Overcomes Tough Moments To Drop, Decision Argi Cortes
Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada ended a career-long eighteen-month layoff with the fourth defense of his lineal junior bantamweight championship, outpointing countryman Argi Cortes in a surprisingly competitive affair. Judges Martin Canizalez (115-112), Ernesto Saldivar (115-112) and Christian Garduno (114-113) all scored in favor of Estrada in their DAZN-aired main event Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Fury Challenges Joshua To ‘Battle of Britain’ Fight Later This Year
Tyson Fury has appeared to have extended his most straightforward invitation to Anthony Joshua for a super fight. In an “open letter” published on his social media Monday, Fury, the WBC heavyweight from Manchester, England, addressed his countryman Joshua to an all British mega fight by the end of this year.
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison: “I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”
If Danny Garcia truly wanted to, he could have remained in the welterweight division and attempted to make a second title run. However, after years of squeezing down his fairly big frame to the 147-pound weight limit, the Philadelphia native believed he was in need of a reprieve. While somewhat...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Responds To Wilder About Joshua Deal: ‘On What Planet Would You Not Even Ask What That Offer Is?’
Eddie Hearn says he was genuinely befuddled by Deontay Wilder’s latest comments directed at him. The British promoter revealed a few weeks ago that he had reached out to Wilder’s longtime handler, Shelly Finkel, about a lucrative fight deal that he had for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua. Hearn, however, said he never heard back from Finkel.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith Anxious To Begin Another Title Reign: “I Want That Belt”
After squeezing his enormous 6’3” frame down to the 168-pound weight limit for nearly a decade, Callum Smith knew that his time as a super middleweight had come to an end. In what turned out to be his last appearance in his former weight division, Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) came up woefully short against Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Eager to put the first defeat of his career behind him, Smith has since competed as a full-fledged light heavyweight. As for the results, so far so good as Smith has scored back-to-back devastating knockout wins. Considering the nature in which he’s taken his opponents out, Smith believes that his once respectable power at 168 pounds has taken a massive leap forward.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: My Instructions From Eddy Reynoso Are To Make The Bivol Rematch
Dmitry Bivol remains the top target next spring for Canelo Alvarez, according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the promoter of the Mexican superstar and current undisputed champion at 168, indicated recently that he had “instructions” from Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso to schedule a rematch with the Russian light heavyweight champion, presumably for May 2023.
