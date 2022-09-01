ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona company using new technology to help solve water crisis, address world hunger

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sam and John Bertram want to change the world, and they’re off to a good start. Their tech company OnePointOne is looking to revolutionize global food production by creating a new way to grow fruits and vegetables. “I want to channel whatever power I have towards improving humanity,” said Sam Bertram. “The best way to do that is identify the number one problem on planet earth, and the number one problem is poor nutrition. Our goal is to develop a system that grows highest quality plats in the world and to sell these systems worldwide for any crop, any market, any geography.”
Mental health clinic for kids opens in the Phoenix area, offers 24/7 care. Data from NAMI also shows 87,000 Arizona kids ages 12-17 have depression. One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost. Updated: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST. |. By Mary Coleman. One...
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona

ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
Hiring people with disabilities is good for business for Arizona

People with disabilities have long been underrepresented or excluded from the workforce based on employers’ low expectations and prejudiced bias about abilities. As CEO of an Arizona-based organization that promotes opportunity and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities, I can tell you that things are looking up, but there is still more to do.
USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus

PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called...
Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport

PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
