PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sam and John Bertram want to change the world, and they’re off to a good start. Their tech company OnePointOne is looking to revolutionize global food production by creating a new way to grow fruits and vegetables. “I want to channel whatever power I have towards improving humanity,” said Sam Bertram. “The best way to do that is identify the number one problem on planet earth, and the number one problem is poor nutrition. Our goal is to develop a system that grows highest quality plats in the world and to sell these systems worldwide for any crop, any market, any geography.”

