ADHS: Booster targeting latest variants are especially important for older Arizonans
Even with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in recent weeks, it’s an inescapable fact that older individuals remain at greatest risk of severe outcomes should they be infected with the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. In the past six months, 81% of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been...
Arizona company using new technology to help solve water crisis, address world hunger
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sam and John Bertram want to change the world, and they’re off to a good start. Their tech company OnePointOne is looking to revolutionize global food production by creating a new way to grow fruits and vegetables. “I want to channel whatever power I have towards improving humanity,” said Sam Bertram. “The best way to do that is identify the number one problem on planet earth, and the number one problem is poor nutrition. Our goal is to develop a system that grows highest quality plats in the world and to sell these systems worldwide for any crop, any market, any geography.”
Mental Illness
Mental health clinic for kids opens in the Phoenix area, offers 24/7 care. Data from NAMI also shows 87,000 Arizona kids ages 12-17 have depression. One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost. Updated: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST. |. By Mary Coleman. One...
St. Mary’s Food Bank Shares Alarming Rise in Families Seeking Food in Arizona
Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, told The Arizona Sun Times that the number of families seeking food in Arizona has risen in recent months. “To give you an example at St. Mary’s Food Bank,” Brown said Friday. “We’re still getting the final numbers...
KGUN 9
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona
ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
Counties with the most seniors in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
Is Arizona's drinking water affecting your kid's vaccine? State officials working to find out after new EPA advisory
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is set to screen all of the state's 1,500 drinking water systems after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advised a pair of "forever chemicals" are linked to lowering a certain vaccine's response in children. In June, the EPA lowered its recommended guidelines after studies found...
Hiring people with disabilities is good for business for Arizona
People with disabilities have long been underrepresented or excluded from the workforce based on employers’ low expectations and prejudiced bias about abilities. As CEO of an Arizona-based organization that promotes opportunity and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities, I can tell you that things are looking up, but there is still more to do.
USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus
PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
What’s the status of labor on Labor Day for Tucson and Arizona in 2022?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we approach Labor Day, 2022, just what is the status of labor in Tucson and Arizona? Good? Bad?. Tucson is struggling to get back to the number of jobs it had before the pandemic hit in February, 2020. “Tucson is about 800 jobs...
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
Cool colors right? Well this Arizona beetle also smells like cheese
PHOENIX — While Arizona is home to an impressive number of venomous creatures, one insect uses a different kind of chemical warfare. The Fiery Searcher ground beetle is one bug that looks a lot better than it smells. Widespread but uncommon, the beetle is most known for its striking...
Gilbert single mother of 4 stuck in Minnesota ICU after suffering severe burns in accident
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A single mother of four was severely burned in an accident while at a wedding in Minnesota. Her daughters say she has made some progress, but it will be a long journey to recovery. They say it happened last Sunday during a bonfire. Tami Chmielweski’s family...
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called...
Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport
PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
Study Shows Arizona Is One Of The Worst States To Live In
The state didn't place well on the list.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
