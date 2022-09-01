ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Brutal heatwave expected across Kern County

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGDDi_0hdPvLX800

A brutal heat wave is expected to intensify across Kern County and a big portion of the west coast over the next few days pushing temperatures near record-breaking levels through Labor Day and into next week.

The valley portion of Kern county could see temps soar between 108-110 degrees, and even hotter in our desert communities.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Wednesday of next week, with watches and warnings expanding up and down the state.

Areas like Death Valley could see temps climb to 124 degrees this weekend. The record is 133 degrees set back in 1913.

The worst of this heat wave is yet to come, so stay cool, stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Labor Day's Forecast: Heat across the state

Forecast shows likelihood of hotdogs, hamburgers and triple digit heat. And it's not just here in the San Joaquin Valley. Our California Coast is feeling the heat as well, with San Francisco projected to be 85° degrees on Labor Day, San Luis Obispo to be 92° degrees and Los Angeles to be 97° degrees.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Record-breaking heat expected into next week

Dangerous record-breaking heat continues across Kern County at least until Wednesday of next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, the Sierra Nevada foothills, the Kern River Valley and the Kern County Desert until Wednesday at 8 p.m. The excessive heat is due to a ridge that is currently […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mission expands hours to combat extreme heat

The Mission at Kern County is expanding its hours during the extreme heat. Its Day Center will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to exceed 100 degrees. It will provide respite from the elements and cool water.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Statewide Flex Alert issued for 6th straight day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat. The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Labor Day#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

GET offering free rides Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit will offer free rides Tuesday due to poor air quality. The Air Quality Index is expected to be 166, according to a GET release. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy. To check air quality, download the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District app, available free on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Has this heat wave impacted your plans for Labor Day weekend?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat waves and high temperatures continue to sweep across California. Most of the state and some 40 million Americans across the West are suffering through unbearable heat. With heat killing more Americans than any other extreme weather event, highs across the region are soaring 20 degrees above average. Ways to beat […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Heat wave intensifies during Labor Day weekend

Extremely hot temperatures are on tap for this long holiday weekend across Kern County as heat wave #4 intensifies. Air quality will continue deteriorating as emissions remain trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Smoke from the Route Fire burning near Castaic might drift in our direction tomorrow. An excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGET

Taft man found dead, pulled from Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday. Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Utah resident dead in off-roading accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City issues statement on local lake levels

The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Brundage Lane crash not a hit-and-run: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Temporary closure for NB Hwy 99 scheduled for Sept. 6-8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A nighttime closure has been announced by the City of Bakersfield for northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 8. The closure is set to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three days....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Group puts on car show to support Jastro Park memorial

A steady stream of visitors enjoyed a chance to appreciate some classic rides and support those who’ve served as the heat hit 108 degrees Sunday in Bakersfield. The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee’s latest fundraising effort as it sprints to the finish line for a project to honor “the Greatest Generation” at Jastro Park was the display of dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy