Firefighters increase staffing as Labor Day weekend heatwave begins

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-With temperatures expected to soar this holiday weekend along the South Coast and Tri-County area, first responders are getting prepared.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said they are increasing staffing to handle fire and heat-related calls.

The public information officer said Sundowner winds could pose problems.

Gaviota, Goleta and Santa Barbara will have strike teams, additional crew members and water tenders ready-to-go.

Safechuck said everyone should be in a "Ready State."

He also said people should avoid exercise, including hiking, during the hottest times of day.

Those out and about should stay hydrated and carry water.

Safechuck has experience heat exhaustion.

"I have experienced heat exhaustion close to heat stroke and those signs are very evident. You start feeling light-headed, dizzy and your body stops sweating," said Safechuck, " and that is when you know that you are more at a critical stage and when I was experiencing that I started drinking water immediately and I felt myself start to sweat again."

Safechuck spoke near the firefighters "Charge the Line" bronze statue that appeared too hot to touch. The sculpture by retired Santa Barbara County Chief Richard R. Peterson was inspired by the figure of his firefighting son Eric and the face of Division Chief Sergio Sanchez.

Firefighters can tell the direction of the wind by the flag flying nearby, but on Wednesday afternoon there was hardly a breeze.

Firefighters recommend signing up alerts at ReadySBC.org.

For more safety information visit http://SBCFIRE.COM/READY-SET-GO/

The post Firefighters increase staffing as temperature rises appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .