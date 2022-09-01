Read full article on original website
Stars We've Lost in 2022
The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Actor Bruce Montague dies
British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,513. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
William Reynolds, Star of The F.B.I., Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor best known for appearing on The F.B.I. for six seasons, has passed away at the age of 90. According to Deadline, Reynolds died from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia. Though a regularly working actor throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Reynolds would give up the occupation entirely after finishing his work on The F.B.I., which he starred in from 1966 to 1974. He was previously married to actress Molly Sinclair until her death in 1992, the pair had two children, Carrie Reynolds Jones and Eric Reynolds. Our thoughts are with his surviving family during this difficult time.
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
Luke Bell death: Country singer dies aged 32
Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tuscon, Arizona, at the age of 32.Bell was believed to have been in Tuscon for a concert. A cause of death has not been disclosed.The musician’s death was confirmed to the blog Saving Country Music by Bell’s close friend Matt Kinman.Bell had been reported missing several days before he was found dead on Monday 29 August.Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Bell got his break in country music when he signed a record deal with Nashville-based label Thirty Tigers in 2016.Bell released his first self-titled album in 2012, before bringing out Don’t...
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Kathy Griffin Vomited a Dozen Times in 3 Hours After Doctor 'Ghosted' Her
The comedian called on Twitter for advice as she recovers from lung cancer. She had part of her left lung removed a year ago.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Mable John Cause of Death Mysterious: Motown's 1st Solo Artist Dead at 91
Mable John, Motown Records' first female solo artist, died at the age of 91, multiple news outlets confirmed. Detroit News first received a statement regarding John's passing, saying that the Stax singer passed away on Thursday at her Los Angeles home. Her nephew, Kevin John, expressed to the news outlet...
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress, Dead at 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has died. She was 32. Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness on Monday, her rep confirms to TMZ. The up-and-coming star had scored...
‘All in the Family’: Jean Stapleton and the Death of Edith Bunker Shocked America
Losing a major character from a weekly television series is not frequently done. Oftentimes when it is, it’s either a disaster (i.e. the death of Freddie Prinze and Chico and the Man), it opens up new possibilities for character storytelling (McLean Stevenson was only the first of a number of significant cast departures on M*A*S*H) or proves that an ensemble can carry on without their lead (Roseanne becoming The Conners). Yet as successful as those examples are, none of them were as emotionally impactful as the off-camera death of Edith Bunker on the All in the Family spinoff, Archie Bunker’s Place.
