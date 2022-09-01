This article was originally published in October 2021. Brendan Fraser is everywhere. Not technically in movies, of course (although he is mounting a spectacular return to acting, starting with the starring role in upcoming A24 movie, The Whale), but on the internet. Log on to any social media app (TikTok, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, even good old Tumblr) and you’ll eventually come across a screengrab from one of the actor’s best known, beloved performances in 1999’s The Mummy; or a tweet about how he was the perfect himbo in George of the Jungle. Welcome to a wholesome, supportive and delightfully unproblematic corner of the internet, solely dedicated to the actor Brendan Fraser; a movement now known as the “Brenaissance”.

