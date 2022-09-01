Read full article on original website
Scientists Turn Plastic Into Diamonds In Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than a billion miles away from Earth, on the ice giants of Neptune and Uranus, diamonds are forever. This isn’t cosmic poetry, but a reasonable scientific conclusion: We know that under extreme pressures and high temperatures miles beneath a planet’s surface, hydrocarbons are pummeled into a crystalline bling coveted by the affianced. But on far-flung Neptune and Uranus, the Universe’s diamond-making process is a bit more curious. Since the 1970s, scientists believed that diamonds might actually rain down toward the mostly slushy planets’ rocky interiors—a diamond rain, if you will.
How Brendan Fraser became the internet's heartthrob again
This article was originally published in October 2021. Brendan Fraser is everywhere. Not technically in movies, of course (although he is mounting a spectacular return to acting, starting with the starring role in upcoming A24 movie, The Whale), but on the internet. Log on to any social media app (TikTok, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, even good old Tumblr) and you’ll eventually come across a screengrab from one of the actor’s best known, beloved performances in 1999’s The Mummy; or a tweet about how he was the perfect himbo in George of the Jungle. Welcome to a wholesome, supportive and delightfully unproblematic corner of the internet, solely dedicated to the actor Brendan Fraser; a movement now known as the “Brenaissance”.
Kiwi Farms is Down After Cloudflare Boots The Site As a Customer
Cloudflare blocked service to Kiwi Farms, a notoriously transphobic forum with users that stalked, harassed and doxed vulnerable people since it started in 2013, on Saturday, according to an announcement made by Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince. The decision follows weeks of public pressure for Cloudflare to drop its protection service to the site.
'You Get Too Big and They Cut You Down': YUNGBLUD on the Trials of the Internet
When he was thirteen, Doncaster’s YUNGBLUD became enamoured with The Cure’s frontman, Robert Smith. A few years before, when he was a kid, he’d steal his sister's blue-tinted reading glasses – which she used for her dyslexia – so he could pretend to be Ozzy Osbourne.
Maison Kitsuné makes the end of summer worth celebrating
Ah, summer! You spend what feels like all year awaiting its arrival, but almost as soon as it’s here — BOOM! It’s over and done with. We get it – we’re currently wallowing in the post-summer holiday blues, too, struggling to adjust to the sharp transition from poolside lounger to desk chair. Grim as it may seem at first, however, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the return to real life.
How Alcohol Lost Its Cool
“Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy / Grab my glasses, I'm out the door, I'm gonna hit this city / Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack / 'Cause when I leave for the night, I ain't comin' back…”. If you're over...
Caraway’s Nonstick Pan Replaced Three of My Pans (and Makes Perfect Eggs)
Slowly but surely, I’ve been making my house into more of a home—which is a quainter way of saying, my mattress (finally) has a bed frame, the floating mid-century modern bookshelves are up, and my humble landlord-special kitchen is getting outfitted with cookware that’s actually going to last. No shade to all the free, fake Le Creuset pans I’ve stooped over the years from the streets of Brooklyn, but I’m 31 years old now and I would like to build a relationship with a skillet from first fry to last. When I saw Caraway’s nonstick fry pan, I thought, Now that’s the kind of pan my ancestors will fight over when I die.
Warner Bros Is Trying to Trademark Big Chungus
Here’s a sentence that isn’t in the Bible: Warner Bros is trying to trademark Big Chungus, a chunky meme version of Bugs Bunny. Big Chungus, of course, refers to a large version of Bugs Bunny that appeared in a 1941 Looney Tunes short. That image, like many popular memes, originated on 4chan according to KnowYourMeme. It became associated with the name "Big Chungus" thanks to Redditors who turned it into a meme, and it went truly viral after a GameStop employee's 2018 Facebook post about a customer trying to buy a PlayStation 4 game that didn’t exist called "Big Chungus" with an image of the large Bugs Bunny on the front.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Shrek’ Concept Artist Explains Why Lost, Gritty Version Never Made It To Theaters
Ah, Shrek. Perhaps the greatest movie of our generation’s childhood. The film came out in 2001, in the early days of 3D animation, but it has stuck in our hearts and meme culture since then. Because of that prolonged popularity, people are doing their research into the film’s lore—and they’re finding some pretty weird early renderings of the movie.
'Flesh of the Gods': The Trippy History of Magic Mushrooms
All roads lead to magic mushrooms in Huautla de Jiménez, a remote town in the mountains of northern Oaxaca, Mexico. Its cabs feature images of hallucinogenic fungi and they bring travellers through an official municipal arch decorated with mushrooms, to a taxi rank named after María Sabina, former resident and world famous Mazatec shaman, rumoured to have been visited by the likes of Bob Dylan and John Lennon.
TikTok is Going Bananas For This Under-Desk Treadmill
TikTok is truly a fever dream. Scroll your #fyp, and you’ll see teens making millions just by busting a move, as well as cowboy stripper boots, egg cookers doing god’s work, viewers actually caring what randos do in their daily routine—the whole app makes you question your priorities. But, those wild ‘n’ crazy folks over at TikTok really know how to make us simp, because the algo has succeeded in capturing our full attention.
Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Wages a War on Your Intelligence
“My son just texted me saying we look like poor Kardashians,” laughs Seema Sajdeh, the former wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and one of the “Bollywood wives” in the second season of the “unscripted” Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. By the time I reached this moment, my eyes had rolled so far back in my head that they could not possibly be retrieved.
Habichuelas Guisadas Recipe
1 ½ pounds|680 grams green beans, washed, trimmed and cut into ½-inch sections. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add a layer of oil, then add the scallions and garlic and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add the green beans and cook until they start to turn bright green, about 2 minutes, then stir in the broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cover. Cook until the green beans are completely tender, about 8 minutes. Season with salt, then transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with olive oil.
