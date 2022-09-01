Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through Thursday. * WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO