weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 201 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Skyforest, Rimforest and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid 90s on Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west 15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are possible.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...After another night of poor overnight humidity recovery, minimum humidity will fall to between 7-13% in the afternoon. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN FINNEY AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 828 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Friend to 14 miles southeast of Leoti, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Friend and Shallow Water. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM MST/ The storms which moved through the Laughlin/Bullhead City area have weakened slightly, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Big Horn National Forest; Sheridan County, Casper BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...126...127...128 129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 90-105.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through Thursday. * WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135 AND 136 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135 AND 136 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 120, 122, 134, 135, and 136. * TIMING...Noon to 9 PM Monday for the Red Flag Warning. Noon to 9 PM Wednesday for the Fire Weather Watch * WIND...West 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Golden Valley County, Musselshell County, Stillwater County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...127...128. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Stillwater...Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...126...127...128 129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 90-105.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 137. * TIMING...Noon to 9 PM Wednesday. * WIND...Southwest 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week with high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Highs expected to be 110 to 115 in the lowest elevations with overnight lows 85 to 90 degrees. * WHERE...Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the extended power outages from storm damage, cooling stations have been set up in certain locations. Emergency cooling stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2 6 4 5 Landon Drive in Bullhead City. Mohave Valley Fire Station number 81 located at 1 4 5 1 Willow Drive in Mohave Valley. Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Station number 92, 1 9 2 0 Camp Mohave Road in Mohave Valley. Lake Havasu Police Department, 2 3 6 0 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City. The Colorado River Valley communities power outage between Bullhead City, Fort Mohave Mesa, Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City is expected to last between 24 hours to 48 hours.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week with high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Highs expected to be 110 to 115 in the lowest elevations with overnight lows 85 to 90 degrees. * WHERE...Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the extended power outages from storm damage, cooling stations have been set up in certain locations. Emergency cooling stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2 6 4 5 Landon Drive in Bullhead City. Mohave Valley Fire Station number 81 located at 1 4 5 1 Willow Drive in Mohave Valley. Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Station number 92, 1 9 2 0 Camp Mohave Road in Mohave Valley. Lake Havasu Police Department, 2 3 6 0 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City. The Colorado River Valley communities power outage between Bullhead City, Fort Mohave Mesa, Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City is expected to last between 24 hours to 48 hours.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures over 100 degrees in many locations. * WHERE...Esmeralda, Central Nye, and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through Thursday. * WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northeastern Santa Fe, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Agua Fria, Tesuque and Galisteo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 269 and 287. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
