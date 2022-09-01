Effective: 2022-09-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week with high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Highs expected to be 110 to 115 in the lowest elevations with overnight lows 85 to 90 degrees. * WHERE...Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the extended power outages from storm damage, cooling stations have been set up in certain locations. Emergency cooling stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2 6 4 5 Landon Drive in Bullhead City. Mohave Valley Fire Station number 81 located at 1 4 5 1 Willow Drive in Mohave Valley. Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Station number 92, 1 9 2 0 Camp Mohave Road in Mohave Valley. Lake Havasu Police Department, 2 3 6 0 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City. The Colorado River Valley communities power outage between Bullhead City, Fort Mohave Mesa, Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City is expected to last between 24 hours to 48 hours.

