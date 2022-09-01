Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Maegan Hembree’s family fighting for answers nearly 10 years after her disappearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week marks a harrowing birthday for one Lubbock-area family - Maegan Hembree would have turned 40 years old. The Smyer native has been missing since February 2013 - nearly a decade. Her father, Jerry, says her family will never stop looking for her, but it needs more support from the agency investigating the case.
fox34.com
4 injured after ambulance rolls over in Chaves County
CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt after an EMT ambulance rolled over on U.S. 70 Northeast. Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash Tuesday. The sheriffs office says two EMT personnel, a prisoner and a deputy from Curry County were all taken to the hospital.
fox34.com
Motorcyclist killed, Plainview man seriously injured in Hale County crash
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead and a Plainview man is in serious condition after a crash in Hale County, just north of Plainview. DPS Troopers responded to the crash at FM 400 and FM 3183 Friday evening. 31-year-old Jorge Rioja was stopped at the stop sign on FM 3183 when investigators say he failed to yield the right of way when turning right and collided with a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Anthony Acosta.
