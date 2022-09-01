ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Nadal Stunned By Tiafoe At US Open As Swiatek Makes Last-eight

Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe while Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the quarter-finals. Four-time US Open champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4,...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Alex Rodriguez, Kathryne Padgett Break Up But Remain 'Super Tight': Report

Alex Rodriguez is single again after calling it quits with Kathryne Padgett, a report says. Months after they were first linked to each other, anonymous sources told Page Six this week that the former Yankees slugger, 47, and the Texas-based fitness competitor, 25, have ended their relationship. But despite their split, the two reportedly are still friendly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Zendaya
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Tiger Woods

Comments / 0

Community Policy