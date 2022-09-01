Read full article on original website
Related
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
International Business Times
Nadal Stunned By Tiafoe At US Open As Swiatek Makes Last-eight
Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe while Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the quarter-finals. Four-time US Open champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4,...
International Business Times
Alex Rodriguez, Kathryne Padgett Break Up But Remain 'Super Tight': Report
Alex Rodriguez is single again after calling it quits with Kathryne Padgett, a report says. Months after they were first linked to each other, anonymous sources told Page Six this week that the former Yankees slugger, 47, and the Texas-based fitness competitor, 25, have ended their relationship. But despite their split, the two reportedly are still friendly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
Comments / 0