Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Marks One-Year Anniversary Since Suffering a Stroke in New Video

Pauley Perrette of NCIS fame is sharing some pretty good and insightful news about her life on Friday thanks to Twitter. As you can see below, Perrette looks a little different from her days as Abby Sciuto on the CBS show. Still, the fact that she’s alive and doing well is absolutely great. Perrette talked about suffering a stroke a year ago on Friday. Now, she’s celebrating life and all the good things that come from being alive. Perrette obviously has a lot of reasons to feel happy on this momentous occasion.
Evan Felker
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Heartfelt Post for Daughter’s Birthday

For NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Sunday definitely was a special day as her daughter Sierra turned 6 years old. Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, was in a celebratory mood. Over on her Instagram account, she posted some sweet pictures of her child. Ruah was quite effusive in her love and praise for Sierra in her comments. That’s not surprising when she is one proud mother of her sweet child.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunners Explain Jane Tennant’s Complicated Relationship

The highly-anticipated second season of NCIS: Hawai’i is just weeks away from premiering. Fans have lots of questions about what might unfold in the upcoming episodes. Season one ended on a huge cliffhanger when Special Agent Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, and Captain Joe Milius, Enver Gjokaj, suffered a huge setback in their budding romance. Milius had to be transferred back to Washington DC. A long way away from Tennant and the shores of Hawai’i.
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Loses Mustache on Set, Hilariously Tries to Find It

Sylvester Stallone is having an emergency on the set of Tulsa King and it involves his mustache that has gone missing. While you can tell in this Instagram video that Stallone has a good beard, the actor also will wear a mustache. He would be wearing it now, but that bad boy has gotten lost. It appears that Stallone and makeup department head Fiona Cush are in a 9-1-1 situation.
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Posts Badass Pic From Show’s Set in Thailand

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore shared an awesome photo from set. He recently revealed that the show is being filmed in Thailand. S.W.A.T. ” centers on Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. A lifelong Los Angeles local and former Marine, Hondo has been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD. Because he is both black and L.A. born and raised, Hondo feels deeply loyal not only to his “brothers in blue” but also to the people they serve. This makes him particularly qualified to lead the team and build a bridge between the force and the community.”
Outsider.com

Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO

Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Raises Over $100K From T-Shirt Sales Stemming From Feud With Brittany Aldean

On Friday afternoon, Maren Morris announced that she’d sell a new t-shirt commemorating a new “nickname” given to her. During a segment on FOX News this week, Brittany Aldean joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the exchange the two women are engaged in. A chyron on the bottom of the screen identified Morris as a “Lunatic Country Music Person.” Maren’s first reaction was to embrace the title.
Outsider.com

Craig Morgan Recalls Powerful Moment with a Fellow Veteran

Craig Morgan has had an impressive country music career. He burst onto the scene in 2000 with his self-titled debut album. He’s notched several top-ten hits and built a reputation as one of the most consistent artists in the genre. With his new memoir God, Family, Country, Morgan is taking readers behind the scenes of that career and more. However, he could’ve written a book about his life before his first album hit the shelves.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

