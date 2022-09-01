ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday

After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Kevin Harvick delivers angry message after car catches on fire

Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated

Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement

Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson's Brutal Luck On Sunday

For the second time since last month, bad luck had ended Jimmie Johnson's race on the IndyCar Series. On Lap 84 of 110 of today's Portland Grand Prix, Johnson's No. 48 car received contact from Rinus VeeKay, which sent his car into a wall. Video replay shows VeeKay pretty inexplicably turning right into Johnson to make the contact.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Austin Dillon has direct comment about his car

Austin Dillon was not at all happy with his car early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Dillon was running 25th in the first stage of the Cook Out Southern 500 and not pleased. The driver of the No. 3 Chevy vented over the radio about his car.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Playoffs#Nascar Xfinity Series#The Southern 500#Hendrick Motorsports
Yardbarker

Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory — along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It’s the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
DARLINGTON, SC
racer.com

Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle

At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After passing Gragson...
MOTORSPORTS
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Darlington Raceway Drivers for DraftKings

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here, kicking off at Darlington Raceway. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com get your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups ready for the Cook Out Southern 500, airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Last time out at Darlington, tempers flared and mayhem ensued...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: 2022 Portland qualifying – Full starting lineup

The starting lineup for the 2022 IndyCar season’s penultimate race at Portland International Raceway is set following Saturday’s qualifying session. Following a weekend off, IndyCar is set for the penultimate of the 2022 season this Sunday afternoon at Portland International Raceway. Heading into the Grand Prix of Portland,...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Predicting the first four playoff eliminations using only 2022 statistics

Darlington Raceway hosts the first of the three races (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network) that will eliminate four drivers from the Cup Series playoffs. That’s a harder question to answer this year than in previous years. Only nine points separate the fifth seed from the 16th seed. In addition, the changes the Next Gen car caused make historical statistics of questionable utility.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ashley, Hight, Enders and Krawiec lead early U.S. Nationals qualifiers

Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley delivered a strong performance under the lights at the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racing to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

554K+
Followers
59K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy