NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday
After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
Yardbarker
Kevin Harvick delivers angry message after car catches on fire
Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement
Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
Racing World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson's Brutal Luck On Sunday
For the second time since last month, bad luck had ended Jimmie Johnson's race on the IndyCar Series. On Lap 84 of 110 of today's Portland Grand Prix, Johnson's No. 48 car received contact from Rinus VeeKay, which sent his car into a wall. Video replay shows VeeKay pretty inexplicably turning right into Johnson to make the contact.
Yardbarker
Austin Dillon has direct comment about his car
Austin Dillon was not at all happy with his car early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Dillon was running 25th in the first stage of the Cook Out Southern 500 and not pleased. The driver of the No. 3 Chevy vented over the radio about his car.
Darlington Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Darlington, South Carolina. Today, the field is set to roll to the 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Darlington Raceway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
Yardbarker
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 10-race playoff on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Sixteen (16) drivers are eligible to compete for the championship, a number that will be whittled down to four by Phoenix Raceway in early November. Here...
FOX Sports
Hendrick drivers facing different challenges as NASCAR postseason kicks off
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hendrick Motorsports ended the 2022 regular season with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson appearing to go one way, and William Byron and Alex Bowman going another. But Elliott said he didn’t think that narrative was accurate. And it certainly wasn’t for the start of the playoffs,...
NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory — along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It’s the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
AthlonSports.com
Cook Out Southern 500 (Darlington) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here. This weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway isn’t just one of the crown jewels in this sport; it’s also the kickoff for the 10-race, elimination-style playoff system that will determine this year’s champion. Every year, you...
racer.com
Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle
At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After passing Gragson...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Darlington Raceway Drivers for DraftKings
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here, kicking off at Darlington Raceway. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com get your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups ready for the Cook Out Southern 500, airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Last time out at Darlington, tempers flared and mayhem ensued...
IndyCar: 2022 Portland qualifying – Full starting lineup
The starting lineup for the 2022 IndyCar season’s penultimate race at Portland International Raceway is set following Saturday’s qualifying session. Following a weekend off, IndyCar is set for the penultimate of the 2022 season this Sunday afternoon at Portland International Raceway. Heading into the Grand Prix of Portland,...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Predicting the first four playoff eliminations using only 2022 statistics
Darlington Raceway hosts the first of the three races (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network) that will eliminate four drivers from the Cup Series playoffs. That’s a harder question to answer this year than in previous years. Only nine points separate the fifth seed from the 16th seed. In addition, the changes the Next Gen car caused make historical statistics of questionable utility.
racer.com
Ashley, Hight, Enders and Krawiec lead early U.S. Nationals qualifiers
Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley delivered a strong performance under the lights at the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racing to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro...
Outsider.com
