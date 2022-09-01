This is the reality of hunting. It’s rough, dirty and can be hard on just about everything you own. Getting out there is an adventure and almost rarely goes as you planned. Shooting a moose is a big job, but it is very worth it. Moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds and have some of the most sought-after wild game meat out there. Shooting one moose can provide you, family and friends meat for a long while, tasty meat at that.

