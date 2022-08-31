West Point is displaying a Ku Klux Klan plaque at entrance to Science building, Congressional Naming Commission finds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Comments / 0