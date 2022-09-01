Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
orlandostylemagazine.com
The Local – St. Augustine
When husband-and-wife team, Adam and Leila Bedoian, opened The Local – St. Augustine last October, they never envisioned that they would quickly accumulate such a large social media presence, garnering viral viewership, and topping the must-see list for social influencers and travelers alike. And they did just that including being named the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Roadside Motel. The Local – St. Augustine took USA Today’s number one spot out of 20 motels around the country from Arizona to Maine.
St. Johns County to offer several services during the Labor Day weekend
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County will provide a number of beach services during the Labor Day weekend. Vehicles are permitted on the beach between 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Beach passes are required for vehicle access and can be purchased with cash at any beach access ramp.
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Modern Day Fairy Tale Ties the Knot In Nation’s Oldest City
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Under the twinkling lights of the sparklers held by wedding guests, newlywed Travis Thomas roared up the drive to pick up his bride Laura Chan Thomas against the backdrop of the historic Casa Monica Resort & Spa, in the Nation’s Oldest City. No horse...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine mother brings awareness to the dangers of fentanyl after daughter dies from accidental exposure
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine mom is speaking up about fentanyl deaths after her daughter died in May from being unknowingly exposed to the deadly drug. Alexa McCondichie said her daughter Sarah Flinchbaugh was only 29 years old when she died. McCondichie wants to make it clear that her daughter’s death was not a result of an overdose -- it was a result of fentanyl poisoning.
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
southfloridareporter.com
With An Influx Of People Moving To Florida, What Does This Mean For Florida Real Estate?
At the height of Florida’s recent population boom, The New York Times reported that nearly 1,000 people were flooding into the state each day. As for what triggered this influx, there are several factors to consider. For starters, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people suddenly found themselves free to work...
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
News4Jax.com
‘Stand your ground’ hearing scheduled in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A judge has scheduled a “stand your ground hearing” for November in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine. The hearing is set for Nov. 14. The defense plans to...
6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast
There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
