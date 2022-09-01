ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unions in the spotlight on Labor Day as New York State Fair wraps up

It was closing day at the New York State Fair on Monday, and with it being Labor Day, the fair paid tribute to organized labor in New York state. Originally scheduled to be a parade, the event was turned into a rally after rain forced the parade to be canceled.
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
