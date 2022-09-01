ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

abc10.com

Newsom expected to sign CARE Court bill into law any day now

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his CARE Court proposal into law any day now. It’s a program he came up with to help address the homeless crisis. It requires court ordered treatment for Californians struggling with severe mental illness, but last minutes changes were made to the bill to address concerns before it made it to the governor’s desk.
