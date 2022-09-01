Read full article on original website
California Wildfire: Mill, Mountain Fire 8 p.m. update - Sept. 4, 2022
Officials said 2 people are dead after the Mill Fire sparked in Siskiyou County. At least 132 structures were destroyed or damaged.
California's Monday Flex Alert extended beyond 9 p.m.
Energy officials and power companies have been urging people since Wednesday to conserve. Flex alerts have allowed the grid operator to keep the lights on.
Newsom expected to sign CARE Court bill into law any day now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his CARE Court proposal into law any day now. It’s a program he came up with to help address the homeless crisis. It requires court ordered treatment for Californians struggling with severe mental illness, but last minutes changes were made to the bill to address concerns before it made it to the governor’s desk.
