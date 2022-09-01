Read full article on original website
Tide win over Utah State is a gift that keeps on giving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big weekend not only for the Crimson Tide, but also for businesses along the Strip and beyond. What made economic impact noteworthy is the fact this was Alabama’s first home season opener in 10 years, which meant up until last weekend, the Tide opened its season at neutral sites. That benefitted establishments along the Strip. One place in particular - Glory Bound.
Alabama defeats Utah State 55-0 in season opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tide dominated Utah State Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama beat the Aggies 55-0 in their season opener. Junior quarterback Bryce Young combined for 295 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. Young finished the night with a team-leading and career-high 100 yards rushing...
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Missing man from Birmingham found safe Sunday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: He has been found safe, according to Birmingham Police. Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man. Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham. He’s described as 5...
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
Human remains found in Pelham; foul play not suspected
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police are investigating a death after mowers found human remains Friday, September 2, 2022. Officers said mowers working near the wood line on I-65 near MM243 found the remains. Foul play is not suspected. Pelham Police said no other information will be released at this...
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man was shot early Labor Day morning at The Quest nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m. The initial call came over as two...
Alabaster’s new Amphitheatre coming soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Alabaster is working to get back to a time where live events and entertainment were at the center of the city. Architect Turner Batson has built city hall and the senior center, and now he has a new job from the city: a new amphitheater.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A First Alert for the threat of flash flooding through Monday, more heavy rain and storms possible
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The risk for flash flooding continues to increase across our area as more rain slowly tracks east-northeast across the state. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Marion, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Cullman, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in our coverage area. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Cherokee County due to rapidly rising water along the Chattooga River in the Gaylesville area. Radar is estimating over six inches of rain in parts of Cherokee County. Flash Flood Emergencies are in effect just over the state line in Chattooga County, GA. That area has received almost of foot of rain over the past 24 hours. The wet weather coverage will thin out some overnight, but I still can’t rule out areas of rain and a few rumbles past midnight.
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Elyton Village
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say three men were shot in Elyton Village September 3, 2022. It happened in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West Saturday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. BPD later found out a fourth man was involved....
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
Hanceville officer, man help save man, woman swept away by floodwaters
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville Police officer and another man saved a man and a woman who were swept away in floodwaters at Guntersville State Park, according to Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail. Nail said during a flash flood event Sunday, September 4, 2022, the man and woman were swept...
Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
