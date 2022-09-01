ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Supervisor Appointed Auditor Sara Harris Submits Resignation

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIOzS_0hdPstzr00

(Atlantic) On Wednesday, Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submitted her resignation to the Cass County Board of Supervisors. In February, longtime Auditor Dale Sunderman resigned and, following the interview process, appointed Harris to the position. In April, Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier presented the Oath of Office to Harris to fill the position up to November, in which she would have to file papers in the November General Election.

Harris submitted the resignation letter to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday Morning. Board Chairman Steve Baier released the following statement to KSOM/KS95 News.

Below is the resignation letter Harris submitted to the Board and KSOM/KS95 News:

Dear Cass County Board of Supervisors:

Please accept this letter as official notice of my resignation. My last day will be Monday, September 12.

I would like to thank the board for the opportunity to interview and ultimately obtain the position of auditor over two additional candidates, with Kathy Somers being one of the two. It was an honor to utilize my skills and 24-years of experience in human resources, payroll, accounting and management in the private sector to help transition the county from the decades of service provided by Dale Sunderman seamlessly in terms of service provided to the county. Our office was not closed to the public, other than a mandated audit of election results. Over the past four months I was progressing every day in learning the duties of the Auditor position despite the added pressure of the Treasurer’s office being closed for an extended period due to the exodus of the entire department staff.

It hurts to know that I will not be able to continue to improve and grow within the walls of the courthouse. I had always wanted a position within the courthouse. I remember in grade school I took a tour of the grounds and I thought at that time how it would be such a neat opportunity to represent my family and community in such a role.

Sadly, my fate has been decided for me by the Cass County Republican Central Committee with their organized effort to remove me in a referendum against the board of supervisors when they chose to place party loyalty over process and a full capability of doing the job as an auditor. I do feel that I could have campaigned and won the election but to what end? The toxic environment fueled with unnecessary drama would remain and the party powers that decided to push me out, to no fault of my own, will be more inspired than ever to continue their vendetta against the board and by association, me and my family. I love this town and community, and I would not want to see it further divided by politics. I pray for all involved that peace may come soon.

Sincerely,

Sara Harris

On August 17th, the Cass County Republican Party released information about a special nominating convention on August 16th. According to the press release, the Republican party met to nominate the Republican candidate for County Auditor on the November ballot, as required by the State of Iowa. The Cass County Republicans nominated Kathy Somers of Atlantic.

According to the press release from the Republican Party; Somers has local government experience, having served on the Atlantic City Council for 12 years. She has served on the Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee, the Landfill Board, and Cass County Public Safety Commission. She has experience with human resources, labor laws, payroll, employee benefits, and insurance. She has been an active volunteer in the community and the Republican party.

Somers has been employed as the HR & EEO Officer/Safety Coordinator at A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc. for 13 years.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Board of Supervisors discuss how to address abandoned property in Ross

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday brought a discussion some property owners that are concerned about a neighbor abandoning their property. Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen says because Ross is unincorporated, it is the county’s responsibility to see if they can do anything about it. “Concerned about their neighbor that seems to have abandoned their property at least when it comes to upkeep. It’s parked full of junk with downed trees and grass and brush. It’s kind of a safety hazard for someone pulling out of a driveway with the lack of visibility along with just being just an eye sore.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Page County Inmate Death

(Clarinda) A Page County inmate died Saturday. The Page County Sheriff’s Office requested an ambulance at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. The Clarinda Ambulance Service transported the man to the Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he died. Per Page County Jail...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Cass County Auditor#The Oath Of Office#The Board Of Supervisors#Board#Ksom Ks95 News
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

Tuesday- Clowning Around: Wear your mismatched clothes. Circus Animal: Dress as your favorite animal or wear animal print. Our Pride Can’t Be Tamed: Dress in school colors. The parade will start at 2:00 p.m. on Friday in Exira, followed by a pep rally and coronation at the town square. The Spartan football team hosts Woodbine at 7:00 p.m.
EXIRA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Clarinda investigates alleged incidents of bullying, harassment at high school

Disciplinary action has been taken by the Clarinda Community School District after allegations of bullying and harassment at Clarinda High School surfaced last week. A statement issued to students and parents Sept. 2 by the school district explained that Clarinda High School Principal Luke Cox had completed an investigation into the potential incidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
doniphanherald.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Furniture available from Atlantic Middle School for free-will donation

(Atlantic) It’s in with the new and out with the old for the Atlantic Community School District. The district’s Middle School building received all new furniture to begin the 2022-23 academic year, but many of the old items are still in usable condition. “We have a number of round tables, lunch tables on wheels, we have some technology tables of different sizes, we have tables of different sizes, we have teacher desks, student desks, plastic chairs, wood chairs, filing cabinets, and a few other odds and ends. We are going to offer that to the public and organizations at a first come first serve basis and a free-will donation offering.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Failed U-Turn causes accident in Union County

(Creston) The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle, injury accident on Sunday. At 3:00 p.m. authorities were called to the intersection of Highway 25 and 240th Street. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old Lillian Watkins, of Creston, was southbound on Highway 25 and attempted to make a U-turn. A 2005 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Alan Lawson, of Mound City, MO, was also southbound on Highway 25. The front of Lawson’s vehicle struck the left side of the Watkins vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy