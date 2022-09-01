ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum

CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale

Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson Brawl, Jericho Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson got into a brawl after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that Danielson came out ahead before officials broke it up and Jericho was left on the stage yelling at people. Ricky Starks then came out and posed before leaving. Jericho then went...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out

MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
411mania.com

Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22

It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out

Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury. Storm was set...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hall S Dynamite Review#Illinois Commentators#Excalibur
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Shares Tweet From Private Plane, Hangman Page Wishes Everyone a Happy Labor Day, Seth Rogen Notes Fan Wearing Shirt at All Out

– AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF shared a tweet earlier today, showing him putting his feet up on a private plane, which you can see below:. – Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page wished everyone a happy Labor Day today via Twitter. Last night, following AEW All Out, AEW World Champion and former rival CM Punk absolutely slammed Hangman Page, claiming that Page nearly ruined Double or Nothing 2022 for attempting to “go into business for himself” in one of their pre-match promos.
WWE
411mania.com

The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out

The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
WWE
411mania.com

Alex Reynolds Reportedly Injured at AEW All Out

– It appears AEW wrestler Alex Reynolds may have suffered some type of injury last night at AEW All Out 2022. PWInsider reports that Reynolds was seen using crutches earlier today when exiting the hotel where AEW talents were staying in Chicago, Illinois. There are no further details on the...
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

AEW Announces Date & Location For AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear officially has a date and location. AEW announced at All Out on Sunday that the next PPV will take place on November 19th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The announcement confirms a report from over the weekend of when and where the show would...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Frankie Kazarian on Difficulty in Keeping His Mouth Shut About the Wrestling Business

– AEW wrestler and longtime wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian posted a tweet earlier on how difficult it can be about keeping your mouth shut about the wrestling business, but he noted it can also be very “rewarding.” He posted the tweet earlier the day after AEW is facing even more rampant rumors regarding backstage drama taking place at AEW All Out.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details on Rumored Physical Altercation Between CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

– As previously reported, a physical altercation took place backstage following last night’s AEW All Out event at the NOW Arena. During the post-show press conference, CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs of AEW (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). This apparently later led to an alleged physical altercation between Punk and the Bucks. More details on the rumored fracas have now emerged from both Fightful Select and PWInsider.
WWE
411mania.com

Action Bronson Enters Ring, Helps HOOK After FTW Title Match At AEW All Out

HOOK got a little post-match aid at AEW All Out following his FTW Title match from rapper Action Bronson. The FTW Champion defeated Angelo Parker on the Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s show, and after the match Parker and Matt Menard went on the attack, taking HOOK out. That...
WWE
411mania.com

Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide

Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy