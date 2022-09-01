Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Las Cruces schools come together for car wash fundraiser
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14) — Las Cruces four major high schools--- Centennial High, Mayfield, Organ Moutain, and Las Cruces High-- came together Sunday morning to help out at a carwash fundraiser. The carwash was held at the Three Crosses Regional hospital. The event was held in order to collect...
KFOX 14
New public charter school to serve students far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Harmony Public Schools broke ground at its new campus in far east El Paso Friday. The new school located Harmony School of Science will serve students in middle and high school. The campus will serve about 850 students once it grows to a 6-12...
KFOX 14
People ages 1 through 18 eligible for free dinner at Ysleta ISD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal program will feed individuals in El Paso ages 1 through 18. Ysleta Independent School District announced the supper program it will offer to community members at 121 of its schools. The program aims to support the wellness, health, and development of students,...
KFOX 14
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
KFOX 14
Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
KFOX 14
Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
KFOX 14
St. Anthony's Bazaar held in-person after operating as drive-thru during COVID
EL PASO , TX (KFOX) — After two years of operating as a drive-thru because of the pandemic, the annual St. Anthony's Bazaar in El Paso is once again in-person this Labor Day weekend. This will be St. Anthony's 59th Bazaar. This event raises money for the friars and...
KFOX 14
Overnight deadly motorcycle accident left I-10 East closed early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Early Sunday the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on I-10 east. This incident was a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in I-10 area near Vinton. Officials say, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. El Paso Sheriff's Office...
KFOX 14
Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence
ANTHOYN, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mayor of the town of Anthony, Texas was arrested on Sunday. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was charged with continuous violence against the family. Romero was arrested by deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and booked into the El Paso County Jail.
KFOX 14
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
KFOX 14
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Pebble Hills quarterback helps get win
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week two of high school football Flex of the Night goes to Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa. Ochoa was on fire. Ochoa evaded the sack rolls to his right and flipped it out to Brandon Cardenas. Pebble Hills won 50-14 vs Del Valle. Send...
KFOX 14
UTEP football falls to mighty #9 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...
KFOX 14
3 people arrested, accused of firing shots at guests of house party in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of firing shots at some guests of a house party in far east El Paso in July. Officers arrested 19-year-old Madoc Gaither from Chaparral, 20-year-old Daniel Najera from Chaparral and 18-year-old Isaac Carlos from El Paso. The incident...
