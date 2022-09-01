OHP: Silver Alert issued for an at-risk man from Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Idabel Police Department is looking for 77-year-old William Francis.
According to Idabel PD, William Francis went missing around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, jeans and a plaid shirt.
Francis has white hair and blue eyes. He is about 5′ 11″ and weighs 225 pounds.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Francis could be driving a brown 2015 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DJR959.
