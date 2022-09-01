ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

OHP: Silver Alert issued for an at-risk man from Idabel

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0L7g_0hdPrwbp00

IDABEL, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Idabel Police Department is looking for 77-year-old William Francis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgKm2_0hdPrwbp00
William Francis. Image from the Idabel Police Department.

According to Idabel PD, William Francis went missing around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, jeans and a plaid shirt.

Francis has white hair and blue eyes. He is about 5′ 11″ and weighs 225 pounds.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Francis could be driving a brown 2015 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DJR959.

If seen, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSBI investigating inmate death at Choctaw County Jail

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Choctaw County Jail, according to the OSBI. On August 31, the OSBI received a request from the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Charles Gilliland, 64, who was in custody at the Choctaw County Jail.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
News On 6

Murder Suspect Found Dead In Choctaw County Jail Cell

The OSBI investigating after an Oklahoma murder suspect was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County jail. 64-year-old Charles Gilliland was recently assaulted by two inmates. Agents say his injuries were so severe, that he had to be flown to the hospital via helicopter. Gilliland's death comes just...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Idabel, OK
Idabel, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Idabel, OK
Sports
KTBS

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification

UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 31)

Paris Police arrested Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning. Mauldin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, 2022, where Mauldin assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen. Officers booked Mauldin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc
txktoday.com

Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Gas Station Parking Lot

A Bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Road Runner in the 4700 block of W. 7th Street. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m Tuesday. According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department a Camaro was traveling east on W. 7th Street when it struck another vehicle turning into a business. The Camaro continued traveling into the parking lot of Road Runner where it hit 20-year-old Joshua Simpsons who was riding his bicycle. The Camaro also struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
TEXARKANA, TX
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy