Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years agoCJ CoombsLiberty, MO
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsNorborne, MO
KMZU
Charles “Andy” Raymond Bray
Charles “Andy” Raymond Bray, 66 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Per Andy’s request cremation, and no services at this time. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Tammy Bray and left in care of the funeral home. Memories of Andy and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
William Howard Sneed
William Howard "Bill" Sneed, 89, of Orrick, died Saturday, September 3rd. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9th from 10 am to 11 am at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Graveside Services will follow at 11:30 am at South Point Cemetery East of Orrick. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice, sent to the funeral home.
KMZU
Don Weaver
Don Weaver, 83, of Gallatin died Sunday, Sept. 4. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin' Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Pedestrian struck while spectating at illegal street racing show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A pedestrian spectating at an illegal street racing show dies after being struck by a participating vehicle. Kansas City Police Department says in a statement the hit and run occurred when a large crowd gathered to watch the show in a parking lot. During the event, two vehicles began doing donuts. While doing so, a Dodge Charger struck and ran over the pedestrian spectator. The driver fled the scene but reportedly returned and contacted law enforcement. They were taken into custody.
KMZU
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. -- The driver of a motorcycle was badly hurt during a crash in Lafayette County. State troopers, early Sunday morning, say Cody Stephens, 34, of Hardin was transported to Centerpoint Hospital with serious injuries. The report says, Stephens was ejected from the northbound bike after it ran off the left side of Route D, North of Old Santa Fe Trail.
KMZU
Investigation underway in Johnson County hit and run accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a pedestrian Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Highway 50, a tenth of a mile west of CR 271. An eastbound traveling BMW, driven by an unidentified person, allegedly fled the scene of the accident after striking 20-year-old Lane E. Freed, of Warrensburg.
KMZU
MODOT road maintenance schedule for week of September 5
I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation *. I-29 – RAMPS CLOSED Exit 99 near Corning. The on-ramp from Route W to northbound I-29 and...
KMZU
Independence PD attempt to locate missing man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Independence Police Department seeks assistance in locating a man missing since Friday. According to the department, 59-year-old Edwin R. Adden, of Independence, was last seen at his residence near George Owens Nature Park. Adden is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and...
