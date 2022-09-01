Don Weaver, 83, of Gallatin died Sunday, Sept. 4. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin' Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

