SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! What would usually be the last main weather update for the weekend is the second to last as we have a holiday weekend upon us! Highs today reached the mid and upper-80s and that was the plan for the temperatures across the ArkLaTex. Lingering showers will last into the late night hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s, if you have a really clear sky in the morning you may see the 60s.

