Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Earthquake Hits Today in the Heart of New Madrid Seismic Zone in Missouri
Another earthquake hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone today in southern Missouri, within days of dozens of other earthquakes that have hit the seismically sensitive area in recent days. According to USGS, 44 earthquakes have struck near today’s epicenter in Missouri, Tennessee, and Arkansas over the last 30 days.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms for our Labor Day
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in Central Arkansas and more over the next few days.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
It’ll be in the mid-80s at Noon in Central Arkansas and then reach up to around 90° for a high temperature this afternoon. Then we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after reaching that high temperature of 90° in Little Rock. Tuesday will be as...
Kait 8
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Kait 8
Sept. 5th: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Happy Labor Day Region 8. Things look mostly dry for the day, but I cannot rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but that chance is only around 20%. Rain chances do...
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Kait 8
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list. He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of...
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
KSLA
Widely scattered storm chances for Labor Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! What would usually be the last main weather update for the weekend is the second to last as we have a holiday weekend upon us! Highs today reached the mid and upper-80s and that was the plan for the temperatures across the ArkLaTex. Lingering showers will last into the late night hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s, if you have a really clear sky in the morning you may see the 60s.
talkbusiness.net
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’
The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Labor Day is about celebrating America’s workforce, and in one Northeast Arkansas town, an event surrounding that carries on. The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic was held on Monday at the community center and city park. It was a day of parades full of fire...
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year
A judge has banned a town in Arkansas for issuing speeding tickets after an audit found the town was mostly funded from the revenue. The post Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Arkansas ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
