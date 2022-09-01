ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities.

"We are pleased to partner with the Indonesian Port Corporation to collaborate on digital supply chain strategies as well as commercial trade competitiveness, infrastructure development and sustainable operations," said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. "Increased global competitiveness and supply chain innovation happens when ports join forces to share ideas and expertise."

Garcetti, who is in Jakarta, Indonesia, also attended the Urban20 conference where he spoke about urban development, climate change and connectivity between cities. The mayor's visit included meetings with Jakarta's transportation department leadership, where the officials discussed best practices in Jakarta that Los Angeles could adopt as it transitions to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet.

"Los Angeles is one of the world's true global cities, not just because of our diasporas and diverse demographics -- it's our pursuit of international partnerships to help bolster our economic strength, fight the climate crisis, and put equity at the center of every decision we make," Garcetti said.

"Urban20 is more than just another opportunity to share best practices and strengthen working relationships between cities around the world - - it's a chance to elevate the issues cities are facing to a national level, and help governments understand the steps we can take together to create a more sustainable and prosperous world," the mayor added.

Garcetti will be in Tokyo on Thursday through Saturday, where he will explore clean energy policy through advanced technologies at ports and resource facilities.

