Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
Fox5 KVVU

36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages. Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada part of global water study

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College Of Southern Nevada is part of a global research study on water supplies. Eighty-six institutions are looking at the water in their communities to see what’s in it. Since the 1990′s some of those institutions have found low levels of pharmaceuticals in...
Harry Reid
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 9/5/2022

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening as temperatures remain 8° to 12° above average for this time of year. Heat relief comes this weekend with more humidity and increasing thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada. Tuesday remains mostly sunny with a forecast high of 110°...
Fox5 KVVU

Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport

(AP) - A man faces three felony charges of communicating a bomb threat after allegedly driving his truck into a secure area of of the Las Vegas airport last week and producing a fake bomb. Sergio Magana, 36, also faces charges of possessing a hoax bomb and destroying property. Two...
Fox5 KVVU

Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
#Labor Day Weekend
Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
Fox5 KVVU

CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley. CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead. Authorities say one person was killed in the fire...
NewsBreak
Fox5 KVVU

Scammers use Best Buy and Geek Squad names to attempt to steal from people

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Scammers are using the Best Buy and Geek Squad names on phony invoices to attempt to steal from people, as experienced by FOX5. As part of the emailed scheme, which said a customer’s anti-virus software needed to be renewed for $349.99, the scammers wanted FOX5′s Joe Vigil to log onto a website to clear up the matter, which he didn’t. He also didn’t provide any personal information.
