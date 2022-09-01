Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
Fox5 KVVU
36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages. Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
Fox5 KVVU
Student pilot lands plane on US 95 near Boulder City following malfunction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night. A post on the Boulder City police Facebook page says officers found the plane and 2 occupants safe...
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada part of global water study
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College Of Southern Nevada is part of a global research study on water supplies. Eighty-six institutions are looking at the water in their communities to see what’s in it. Since the 1990′s some of those institutions have found low levels of pharmaceuticals in...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 9/5/2022
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening as temperatures remain 8° to 12° above average for this time of year. Heat relief comes this weekend with more humidity and increasing thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada. Tuesday remains mostly sunny with a forecast high of 110°...
Fox5 KVVU
Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport
(AP) - A man faces three felony charges of communicating a bomb threat after allegedly driving his truck into a secure area of of the Las Vegas airport last week and producing a fake bomb. Sergio Magana, 36, also faces charges of possessing a hoax bomb and destroying property. Two...
Fox5 KVVU
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Labor Day historically brings the last busy boating weekend of summer, and some are braving the hot temperatures to head out to Lake Mead. Boats launched with ease Friday without having to wait for more than one or two trucks ahead of them. The regulars...
Fox5 KVVU
Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police release images of suspect wanted in stabbing death of reporter
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released images of a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who they say was involved in the homicide that took place on Sept. 3 near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way.
Fox5 KVVU
CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley. CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead. Authorities say one person was killed in the fire...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead, suspect on the loose after crash involving pedestrian near Pecos, Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Pecos and Cheyenne that happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
Fox5 KVVU
Scammers use Best Buy and Geek Squad names to attempt to steal from people
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Scammers are using the Best Buy and Geek Squad names on phony invoices to attempt to steal from people, as experienced by FOX5. As part of the emailed scheme, which said a customer’s anti-virus software needed to be renewed for $349.99, the scammers wanted FOX5′s Joe Vigil to log onto a website to clear up the matter, which he didn’t. He also didn’t provide any personal information.
