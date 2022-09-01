ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase near Clapp Park has left one LPD officer injured after being run over and another injured in a crash. Around 11:20 a.m. on Sept 5, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on E 49th Street around Clapp Park. Police stated the vehicle was “doing donuts” in the parking lot. An officer ran the license plate of the SUV and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
fox34.com

4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
KCBD

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
BigCountryHomepage

9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
KCBD

UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
everythinglubbock.com

Driver arrested after police chase, DPS said vehicle was stolen

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Paul Naranjo, 35, was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100. LCSO said the...
fox34.com

Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night. The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada. Investigators say a red pickup driven by 24-year-old...
everythinglubbock.com

Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says

LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
Lonestar 99.5

20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
everythinglubbock.com

Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
