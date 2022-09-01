Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase near Clapp Park has left one LPD officer injured after being run over and another injured in a crash. Around 11:20 a.m. on Sept 5, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on E 49th Street around Clapp Park. Police stated the vehicle was “doing donuts” in the parking lot. An officer ran the license plate of the SUV and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
fox34.com
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
fox34.com
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun. Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
KCBD
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
Hale County man, 20, died in motorcycle crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County. DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
KCBD
UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
everythinglubbock.com
Driver arrested after police chase, DPS said vehicle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Paul Naranjo, 35, was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100. LCSO said the...
1 Person Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Departmnet, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at 1114th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 4:54 p.m.
fox34.com
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night. The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada. Investigators say a red pickup driven by 24-year-old...
everythinglubbock.com
Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
everythinglubbock.com
Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
