Columbus, OH

Diaz lifts Columbus Crew past Inter Miami

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz scored in the 64th minute as the Columbus Crew earned a 1-0 win over Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Columbus (9-6-12) outshot Miami (10-12-6) 13-3, with four shots on goal to one.

Up next for the Crew is a matchup Saturday with the Chicago Fire at home, while Miami plays Orlando on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC4 Columbus

