Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting near Downtown Fresno early Friday morning, according to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. Balderrama says they believe the shooting occurred inside a home where multiple firearms […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — At least one person has died after a crash on Hwy 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday morning in Fresno, according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews were still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both cars down...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Retail Theft Suspects Identified, Remain Wanted In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The two women caught on camera stealing from a retail store on Aug. 11, in Fresno have been identified. The theft was reported when it was originally released by Fresno PD. Now, officers thank the public for helping identify this “dynamic duo.”. The pair...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA

