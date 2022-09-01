Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
CBS47 Sidelines Week 3 (9/2/22)
Clovis West beats Lemoore in our Sidelines Game of the Week. Garza beats Sanger West in a matchup of brand-new schools. Memorial wide receiver Joe Dalena is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the second time in three days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 109 degrees on Sunday.
Fresno Fire crews battle flames in truck yard amid extreme heat
Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the area of Marks and Clinton in west central Fresno on Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to four other trucks and trailers.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Reports of multiple people shot in Fresno, police chief responds
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama is providing an update to reports of multiple people shot near Downtown Fresno early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information. If you have any […]
At least 1 killed in crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting near Downtown Fresno early Friday morning, according to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. Balderrama says they believe the shooting occurred inside a home where multiple firearms […]
Some Merced residents face utility shut-offs for 1st time since 2020
The City of Merced says customers with a balance more than 60 days past due may have their water service stopped. But there are payment plans available.
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear spotted swimming in Lake McClure in Mariposa County
BEATING THE HEAT: A bear showed off its powerful swimming skills up at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.
KMPH.com
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — At least one person has died after a crash on Hwy 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday morning in Fresno, according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews were still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both cars down...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
Abandoned home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno, officials say
Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Fresno.
KMJ
Retail Theft Suspects Identified, Remain Wanted In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The two women caught on camera stealing from a retail store on Aug. 11, in Fresno have been identified. The theft was reported when it was originally released by Fresno PD. Now, officers thank the public for helping identify this “dynamic duo.”. The pair...
Wildfire burning in Fresno County foothills
The Nutmeg Fire is burning off of Dinkey Creek Road, in an area about eight miles southeast of Shaver Lake.
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Comments / 1