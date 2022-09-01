ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Sets Uniform Combo For Season Opener vs Louisville

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4ygQ_0hdPoo7G00

Syracuse football has announced its uniform combination for the season opener against Louisville. Syracuse will wear its traditional orange helmet, blue jersey, orange pants combo. The helmet, of course, will feature the block S while the jersey will have the word "Orange" in orange letters and the number in white with orange outline.

Louisville also announced its week one uniform combination. The Cardinals will wear red helmets, white jerseys and red pants. The helmet will feature the Cardinal logo in white, while the jersey will have red lettering/numbering outlined in black.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. It all starts with a Louisville team that has dominated Syracuse in the last three meetings.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

