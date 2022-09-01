DA Hayden and City Councilor Arroyo face off in debate amidst allegations against both candidates

BOSTON — Defiant and determined to prove what he calls lies, City Councilor Riccardo Arroyo told Boston 25 News he will not pull out of the race for Suffolk County District Attorney.

“I am staying in the race,” said Riccardo Arroyo.

“To be clear, these accusations and allegations were investigated in real-time when I was a high school student and what was found was that these allegations were unfounded,” said Arroyo.

The Boston Globe spoke to a second victim who said she had to come forward after Arroyo denied the allegations.

“It is clear with what the second victim has come forward with that there is no way he did not know about these allegations,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

DA Hayden is also facing an accusation of covering up a police misconduct case.

He denies that and says he has asked a grand jury to investigate.

“The case before us was always open and remains open,” said Hayden.

Arroyo says he’s trying to get sealed files regarding the accusations released.

He hopes to get some answers in the next 24 to 36 hours.

But there’s not much time left the primary election in Suffolk County is next Tuesday.

