ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena rolls to the third round of the U.S. Open after beating the No. 2 seed Kontaveit

By Sandra Harwitt
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7Mgt_0hdPog3S00

Serena Williams might no longer be the No. 1 player in the world, but at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night she was remembering how the best in the business fight to win matches.

The No. 605-ranked Williams, who didn’t play a match between Wimbledon 2021 and Wimbledon 2022, battled to a 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 win against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

“I’m loving this crowd,” Williams told the cheering fans after the match. “Oh my goodness, it’s really fantastic. There’s still a little more left in me.

“This is what I do best.”

The Kontaveit outing is only her sixth match played in the past 14 months — she has now won three of those matches.

“I’m just pleased I showed up because the last few tournaments I didn’t show up,” Williams said. “But, like I said, I’ve been practicing really well and I’m pleased that I’m finally seeing my practice come into my matches, so that’s nice.”

Williams, who has sent out signals this U.S. Open is likely to be the last stop of her career, had history on her side in this second-round encounter.

She came into the match with a 74-2 winning record in second-round matches at the Grand Slams. She lost the first time to sister, Venus, in the 1998 Australian Open, and then to Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the 2014 French Open.

She also now holds an impressive 48-15 record when playing one of the top two-ranked opponents in her career, winning 23 of her last 25 encounters.

There’s no denying that Williams is the more notable player than Kontaveit — she is a 23-time Grand Slam champion with six of those titles coming at the U.S. Open.

This marks Williams’s 21st trip to the U.S. Open — she won her first career Grand Slam title here over then world No. 1 Martina Hingis in 1999. Overall, this is the 81st Grand Slam tournament that she has played.

In contrast, Kontaveit’s best Grand Slam career result in 29 appearances was reaching the quarterfinals at the 2020 Australian Open.

Williams’s first-round victory over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday added another historical detail to her credentials.

She became the fourth woman in history to win a U.S. Open match in their teens, twenties, thirties and forties. The other three players to achieve that feat were Venus Williams, Martina Navratilova and Kimiko Date of Japan.

Williams was poised to nail down the opening set when she broke Kontaveit’s serve at 30-40 in the ninth game on a Kontaveit unforced backhand error.

While Williams couldn’t close out the set in that 10th game, she shrugged off the missed opportunity and went on to take the set in the tiebreaker.

Kontaveit appeared annoyed after losing the opening set and stepped up her performance to control the second set, but she couldn’t build on the momentum.

The third set was pure William guts and determination as she showed Kontaveit rankings can be deceiving.

“I think she did everything better,” Kontaveit said.

Williams’ next assignment will be playing Ajla Tomljanovic, a Croatian-born, Australian citizen who has lived in Boca Raton for most of her life. Tomljanovic defeated Evgrniya Rodina of Russia 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Fellow Floridian Coco Gauff, the No. 12 seed, moved into the third round on Wednesday with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win over No. 101-ranked Elena Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Gauff will next play No. 20 seed Madison Keys, who grew up in nearby Boca Raton. Keys earned her third-round spot with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10-6) victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

“ I think the challenge [against Keys] will be just being aggressive,” Gauff said. “I mean, she’s an aggressive player, so I feel like I need to take my chances when I can.”

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who for many years maintained a residence in Miami, defeated American wildcard Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in his second-round match.

“My body is responding well to playing matches,” said Murray, who was close to retirement before successful hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019.

“Today I think physically I was stronger than him at the end of the match, which is a really positive thing, obviously. My game improved as the match went on.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Martina Navratilova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#2014 French Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Star-studded Jackson State delivers on hype with rout of FAMU in Orange Blossom Classic

Shedeur Sanders was unfazed and why would he be? A heave to the end zone, with a crunching hit to his gut to accompany it, ended with one of his passes hitting the ground for the first time Sunday, and even then a flag flew. Rico Powers, one of the five former blue-chip wide receivers Sanders has to throw to, drew a defensive pass interference on the play, keeping his quarterback’s streak of perfection alive and the Jackson State Tigers’ offense on track in its near-flawless first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Sanders popped right back up, went back into the huddle and set up his next play.
JACKSON, MS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy