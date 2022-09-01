ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrick, NY

Exclusive: An inside look at school security measures in place at Merrick SD

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ecAv_0hdPodPH00

Educators with the Merrick School District introduced their safety protocols in a presentation on Wednesday.

The district has been partnering with a consulting firm on safety and security plans for more than 10 years.

School Superintendent Dr. Dominik Palma says all eyes are on security after recent tragedies in the U.S.

"I can remember back in my career, I started as an administrator right after Columbine and that, for most of us, was the beginning of concerns about school security and the way they are now," says Palma.

Brian Shanahan, a former resource officer, has spent over a decade keeping schools safe as vice president of Altaris Consulting Group. He spoke with Merrick educators on ways to protect their students in any situation from fires to active shooters.

"A lot of what we have follow with New York state and here on the Island are the NY state emergency plans. Each district has to have a district level plan and each building has have a confidential building level plan," says Shanahan.

Shanahan says millions could be spent on technology to help with safety but in the end it's how educators handle their classrooms and students.

"For me it's primarily about planning, having good safety plans, and training people," says Shanahan.

Emergency response teams throughout the district work year-round to improve safety in every classroom.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrick, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Shooters#School Safety#Columbine#K12#Merrick Sd#Altaris Consulting Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy