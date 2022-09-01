Exclusive: An inside look at school security measures in place at Merrick SD

Educators with the Merrick School District introduced their safety protocols in a presentation on Wednesday.

The district has been partnering with a consulting firm on safety and security plans for more than 10 years.

School Superintendent Dr. Dominik Palma says all eyes are on security after recent tragedies in the U.S.

"I can remember back in my career, I started as an administrator right after Columbine and that, for most of us, was the beginning of concerns about school security and the way they are now," says Palma.

Brian Shanahan, a former resource officer, has spent over a decade keeping schools safe as vice president of Altaris Consulting Group. He spoke with Merrick educators on ways to protect their students in any situation from fires to active shooters.

"A lot of what we have follow with New York state and here on the Island are the NY state emergency plans. Each district has to have a district level plan and each building has have a confidential building level plan," says Shanahan.

Shanahan says millions could be spent on technology to help with safety but in the end it's how educators handle their classrooms and students.

"For me it's primarily about planning, having good safety plans, and training people," says Shanahan.

Emergency response teams throughout the district work year-round to improve safety in every classroom.