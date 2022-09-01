ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Positively New Jersey: A ‘deep dive’ into New Jersey’s growing whale population

By Brian Donohue
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYChe_0hdPocWY00

The number of humpback whales in New Jersey waters has been growing over the past two decades. The rise is attributed to cleaner water and the presence of more baitfish for them to feed on.

But not much has been known about the population itself. Where are the whales coming from? How many are there? Are they young or old?

A new study led by a Rutgers University scientist has begun to unravel those mysteries. The study of 101 whales between 2011 and 2018 found New Jersey’s local whales are mostly juveniles who belong to populations whose primary feeding grounds are Maine and Canada. They are staying here longer, growing in number, and, in some cases, returning year after year.

On today's episode of Brian's Positively New Jersey, Brian heads out to sea with the lead author of the study, Danielle Brown, a Rutgers Ph.D. candidate and lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit that studies whales in New Jersey and New York waters.

Brown is also a naturalist on Jersey Shore Whale Watch, which has been leading trips out of Belmar since 2016. On today's trip, Brown leads whale watchers to the location of two whales - one included in the study, and one new whale who is less than cooperative with her attempt to add it to the list of identified whales.

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has a zoo that will be open at night

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maine State
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Brown
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Whale Watchers#Rutgers University#Gotham Whale#Jersey Shore Whale Watch
hackensackcriminallaw.com

What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey

A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]

New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
ASTRONOMY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Sold for Millions

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy