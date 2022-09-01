ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open

On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexis Ohanian says his and Serena William’s daughter Olympia made him a ‘better man’

Serena Williams’ husband has celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday by reflecting on his fatherhood journey so far.The Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram to mark the special occasion.He shared a photograph of himself cuddling and kissing Olympia on the cheek in Milk Bar, a popular US bakery chain.Writing in the caption, Ohanian said: “How are you already five, Olympia Ohanian?? I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I’m gonna Uppy you forever!”The post also contained a photograph...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s Grand Slam match win streak at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Tiger Woods
NBC Sports

Frances Tiafoe upsets Rafael Nadal in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open

The last American alive on the men’s singles draw remains unscathed. USA’s Frances Tiafoe defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the fourth round and will be heading to the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals, ending Nadal’s U.S. Open singles run this year. The No. 22-ranked Tiafoe won 6-4,...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy