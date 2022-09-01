Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers
Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams has played her final match, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth is an estimated $250 million,...
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open
On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
Serena Williams Honors Sister Venus in Tearful Speech After U.S. Open Loss
"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus," Williams said after the loss. "So, thank you, Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."
Alexis Ohanian says his and Serena William’s daughter Olympia made him a ‘better man’
Serena Williams’ husband has celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday by reflecting on his fatherhood journey so far.The Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram to mark the special occasion.He shared a photograph of himself cuddling and kissing Olympia on the cheek in Milk Bar, a popular US bakery chain.Writing in the caption, Ohanian said: “How are you already five, Olympia Ohanian?? I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I’m gonna Uppy you forever!”The post also contained a photograph...
Tiafoe ends Nadal’s Grand Slam match win streak at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and...
Frances Tiafoe upsets Rafael Nadal in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open
The last American alive on the men’s singles draw remains unscathed. USA’s Frances Tiafoe defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the fourth round and will be heading to the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals, ending Nadal’s U.S. Open singles run this year. The No. 22-ranked Tiafoe won 6-4,...
Photos show Serena Williams receiving incredible, record-breaking support from a US Open crowd 30,000 strong
A massive audience gathered to see off the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she'd be moving away from tennis after competing in the 2022 US Open.
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
