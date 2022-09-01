Oh hey, all ya all who bought electric cars, we all know they are Best for our green planet. However, right now we cannot provide the electricity for these Green cars because we have banned electricity. Right now we need all ya all to stop charging your cars or we will need to shut down your electrical grid. Meaning no electricity whatsoever if you don’t comply. How does 2035 look California?
The problem is Rubio isn't getting his pockets filled by the electric car industry the way he did from the fossil fuel industry. Until that time, he will be against it. 🤑
So he doesn’t like free enterprise? Let the better system win either gas or electric.
Related
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Ron DeSantis Is 'Stealing' His Speaking Style, Mannerisms
Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows
President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
FBI's Hunter Biden communications with Facebook must be turned over: Top Republicans
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 43