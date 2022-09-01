ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US doing 'absolutely nothing' to stop 'out of control' fentanyl border crossings: Retired ICE agent

A retired ICE agent warned Monday that the United States needs to be doing more to stop being "swamped" with drugs pouring into the country through the southern border. Retired ICE-HSI Special Agent Victor Avila joined "Fox News Live" after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported an over 200% increase in fentanyl seizures in July from June as Americans continue to be poisoned by the deadly drug.
White House’s ‘conscious decision’ to use Marines at Biden speech called ‘unwise’ by military scholars: WaPo

The Washington Post reported that the use of two Marines in the background of President Biden's campaign-style speech Thursday was intentional, in a move civil-military scholars called "unwise." Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe revealed in a Friday report, titled "Marines at Biden speech prompt debate about politicizing the military," that...
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer

An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Karine Jean-Pierre not asked about denying migrants 'walking across' the border during MSNBC appearance

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart did not ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a false claim she made on Monday that migrants weren't "walking over the border." During an appearance on "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC, Jean-Pierre and Capehart discussed President Biden's speech, his student loan debt handout plan, the economy and more. However, Capehart did not ask Jean-Pierre about her claim that people aren't "just walking across the border."
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Trump medical records, tax documents seized in FBI raid: judge

FIRST ON FOX: A federal judge revealed Monday that former President Trump’s medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen M. Cannon ordered Monday...
