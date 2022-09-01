Read full article on original website
Related
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
Proud legal immigrant shares message to Biden in viral TikTok over attack on 'MAGA' Republicans: 'Not uniting'
A proud legal immigrant shared his message for President Biden over his attack on "MAGA" Republicans, and why he believes the president's words were anything but "uniting" for the country. Alma Ohene-Opare joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his response to Biden, which he shared in a viral TikTok.
US doing 'absolutely nothing' to stop 'out of control' fentanyl border crossings: Retired ICE agent
A retired ICE agent warned Monday that the United States needs to be doing more to stop being "swamped" with drugs pouring into the country through the southern border. Retired ICE-HSI Special Agent Victor Avila joined "Fox News Live" after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported an over 200% increase in fentanyl seizures in July from June as Americans continue to be poisoned by the deadly drug.
White House’s ‘conscious decision’ to use Marines at Biden speech called ‘unwise’ by military scholars: WaPo
The Washington Post reported that the use of two Marines in the background of President Biden's campaign-style speech Thursday was intentional, in a move civil-military scholars called "unwise." Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe revealed in a Friday report, titled "Marines at Biden speech prompt debate about politicizing the military," that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Legal immigrant to the US pushes back on Biden's targeting of 'MAGA' Republicans: 'This is not uniting'
Legal immigrant to the US pushes back on Biden's targeting of 'MAGA' Republicans: 'This is not uniting'
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer
An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mexicans charged with murder of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy in US illegally: ICE
Two Mexican nationals charged with the murder of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy were in the country illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday. ICE confirmed that it had issued immigration detainers for Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin Sotelo 29,...
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
MSNBC host calls for Trump to be prosecuted, calls U.S. outlier for not jailing former leaders
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan finds it "uniquely American" that former presidents aren’t regularly prosecuted after leaving the White House but appeared hopeful that former President Trump could face charges to break the pattern. "Speaking as a relatively new citizen to this country, one thing that is uniquely American about...
Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre not asked about denying migrants 'walking across' the border during MSNBC appearance
MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart did not ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a false claim she made on Monday that migrants weren't "walking over the border." During an appearance on "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC, Jean-Pierre and Capehart discussed President Biden's speech, his student loan debt handout plan, the economy and more. However, Capehart did not ask Jean-Pierre about her claim that people aren't "just walking across the border."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies,...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Russia bans Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, more US senators from entering country
Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that it has now added actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller and six additional U.S. senators to its growing list of public figures who are now banned from entering the country. The move comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 194 days. "The...
Federal judge orders appointment of special master to review seized Trump records
A federal judge ordered Monday that an independent special master be appointed to review the records seized by the FBI during its raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and ordered the Justice Department stop its own review of the material for investigative purposes. U.S. District Judge from the Southern...
Trump medical records, tax documents seized in FBI raid: judge
FIRST ON FOX: A federal judge revealed Monday that former President Trump’s medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen M. Cannon ordered Monday...
FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was a ‘waste of time’: Former Department of Justice trial attorney
FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was a ‘waste of time’: Former Department of Justice trial attorney.
Border Patrol issues warning following 9 migrant deaths, asks migrants to 'please avoid crossing illegally'
The U.S. Border Patrol is warning migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. not to do so amid record-high temperatures and intense weather, which recently resulted in at least nine deaths. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio Sector released a "warning of...
Fox News
785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0