ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

A Conversation with Tom McMillen and an Amazing Half-Century of Stories

By Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwhAK_0hdPntFS00

The former U.S. Olympic basketball player, part of one of sports' most controversial events, ended up with a career in Congress.

It was the most controversial ending in sports history, and Tom McMillen was right in the center of the bizarre finish of the 1972 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Gold Medal Game. Listen to Tom look back 50 years and recall his days as a Rhodes Scholar all the way to becoming the tallest member of the U.S. Congress.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcmillen
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports History#Rhodes Scholar#The U S Congress
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
895
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy