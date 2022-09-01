Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze on Cloister Drive, natural gas leak involved
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department battled a blaze on Cloister Drive on Wednesday night.
Hazmat crews also responded to the scene due to a natural gas leak, according to a statement released by the WSFD on social media.
A house on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive was on fire.
No injuries have been reported.
