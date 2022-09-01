ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze on Cloister Drive, natural gas leak involved

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxIqZ_0hdPnNRY00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department battled a blaze on Cloister Drive on Wednesday night.

Hazmat crews also responded to the scene due to a natural gas leak, according to a statement released by the WSFD on social media.

A house on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive was on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

