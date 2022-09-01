LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s 32nd murder of 2022 claimed the life of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray Wednesday morning. Murray was found near the R.J. Corman bridge at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway, when witnesses say they saw him fall into the street. Police later discovered the shooting happened on Dakota Street, less than a mile from where he was found. Murray’s sisters spoke out to remember him and to call for justice.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO