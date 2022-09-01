Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
What’s being done to combat Lexington’s rise in violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has seen 33 homicides so far in 2022 nearing last year’s record of 37, with 12 people shot in less than a week. The violence is never too far from the mind of community activist Ronnie Woolfolk. Permanent scars, both mental and...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
foxlexington.com
Sisters and Supporters working against gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several shootings this week in Lexington highlight the ongoing rise in gun violence in Lexington with one shooting leading to a father of five being killed. early Wednesday. FOX 56 sat down with Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, known as SWAG in...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
WTVQ
Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
foxlexington.com
Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
WTVQ
Family calls for justice, remembers loving father, brother
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s 32nd murder of 2022 claimed the life of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray Wednesday morning. Murray was found near the R.J. Corman bridge at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway, when witnesses say they saw him fall into the street. Police later discovered the shooting happened on Dakota Street, less than a mile from where he was found. Murray’s sisters spoke out to remember him and to call for justice.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Storms stick around
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A stalled front combined with an upper-level disturbance will lead to showers and storms across the state for our Labor Day. It won’t be a total washout, but there will be rain, so have a backup plan for those outdoor activities. Rain chances will be higher during the afternoon and evening.
foxlexington.com
2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
foxlexington.com
Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
foxlexington.com
Lexington’s Christian Mission Ebenezer asking for donations after visiting Ukraine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ukraine has been at war with Russia for 193 days, two men who call Lexington home recently visited Ukraine for seven days. Alex Chubaruk, the owner of Ebenezer Bookstore, described his visit to the war zone in one word, catastrophe. “So, like I was...
