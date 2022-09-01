ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

agupdate.com

Logging expo returns to Green Bay

The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat

DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County

CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man gets life for killing grandparents

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents to life in prison. The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos ordered 20-year-old Alexander Kraus to serve at least 40 years minus the three-and-a-half years he’s spent in custody before petitioning for supervised release.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wtaq.com

Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash

TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI

