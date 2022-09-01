Read full article on original website
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge. The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5...
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
