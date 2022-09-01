GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers and staff with the NYS Fair are not letting Monday's rainfall affect the last day of the Fair. The Midway is open from 11:00 a.m. to close. Alice Maggiore with the Fairgrounds says they are reminding fairgoers of the rain and to be mindful that there is a chance rides can close if they feel it is not safe. Refunds will not be issued if the Midway were to close down due to weather.

GEDDES, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO