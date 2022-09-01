Read full article on original website
Madison County motorcyclist killed by tractor driver impaired by drugs, deputies say
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while impaired by drugs after he allegedly hit and killed a Madison County man on a motorcycle on Saturday, September 3, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the...
2022 New York State Fair attendance falls short of pre-pandemic attendance levels
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After 13-days of fun, the 2022 Great New York State Fair wraps up on Labor Day Monday, but how did this year’s crowd compare to last year’s 18-day stretch, and what about those pre-COVID years?. The New York State Fair will come to a...
Looking back on the 13 days of the NYS Fair, what's ahead for final day
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers and staff with the NYS Fair are not letting Monday's rainfall affect the last day of the Fair. The Midway is open from 11:00 a.m. to close. Alice Maggiore with the Fairgrounds says they are reminding fairgoers of the rain and to be mindful that there is a chance rides can close if they feel it is not safe. Refunds will not be issued if the Midway were to close down due to weather.
Flooding likely for parts of the area through Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Scattered thundershowers continue across the Southern Tier today,...
The Great New York State Fair ends; here's what's scheduled for final day
GEDDES, N.Y. — As quickly as it came upon us, we are bidding farewell to the 2022 Great New York State Fair. For those heading out to the fair on Labor Day, this final day will be celebrated with deals, specials, and more live music. Labor Day will be...
The Great New York State Fair Interim Director tests positive for COVID
Geddes, NY — As the fair comes to a close the man leading the event will have to take a step back. The Interim Director for the New York State Fair, Sean Hennessey, will not be at the fairgrounds. In a statement Hennessey said, "Like so many thousands of...
Crews battle structure fire in Cortlandville
Syracuse, NY — The Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Monroe Road just before 1:00 in the afternoon Sunday. They arrived to find a detached storage building fully involved and were forced to fight the fire from outside. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within...
Gardening Update: Keeping your garden going with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features keeping your garden going in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 2
It's a brand new season of high school football in Central New York! Our friends at Connors & Ferris have teamed up with NBC3 this year for Friday Night Lights. "Week 0" consisted of conference and non-conference games. C-NS traveled to the Southern Tier and took down Horseheads 35-14. Christian Brothers Academy beat Albany-area high school Shaker 32-25. Back home, our team captured must-see highlights from F-M/Auburn, ESM/Corcoran.
