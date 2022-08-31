Read full article on original website
Fight Just Not Enough for UWF
Pensacola, Fla. --- The University of West Florida women's soccer team (2-1-1) went toe-to-toe with Florida Southern in Sunday's afternoon matchup but a foul in front of the box allowed the Mocs (2-0-2) to take the win 1-0. In the second half, possession was maintained on the Argos attacking side...
UWF Finishes Colorado Premier With Win Over #3 Western Washington
DENVER, Colo. - The fifth-ranked UWF women's volleyball team completed play at the Colorado Premier Challenge with an impressive 3-2 win over third-ranked Western Washington to finish the weekend with a 2-2 mark. Taylor Vaneekeren and Camila Vazquez were both named to the all-tournament team, with Vaneekeren eclipsing the 3,000-assist mark on Friday.
WFF expands SOA hunting opportunities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in Dallas County that became the Cedar Creek SOA in 2017. The most recent acquisitions into the SOA program include four properties ranging in size from 165 acres to 4,000 acres. Blackwater SOA in Baldwin County is a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and longleaf pine savanna along the...
Eagles overpower Raiders, 32-9
Terence Marshall tore through the Pine Forest special teams on the opening kickoff, putting Navarre up 6-0. (Photo by Stuart Camp) Two special teams’ plays put points on the board against the Pine Forest Eagles, but Navarre couldn’t budge their opponents from their perch. Pine Forest rolled to a 39-9 victory Friday in Russell Stadium.
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
Crestview, Florida High School Football Team Involved in Crash on Interstate 10 in Milton on Friday, September 2, 2022
Twenty players for the Crestview, Florida High School football squad were involved in a crash of their school bus on Interstate 10, in the westbound lane near Mile Marker 32, around 5PM on Friday, September 2, 2020. Only one player was hospitalized when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle,...
Mobile Regional Airport busy this Labor Day weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Labor Day marks the end of summer for many people across the country. This year, AAA expects travel for the holiday weekend to reach pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 137,000,000 Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend. On Sunday, The Mobile Regional Airport was filled with travelers from all over the […]
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
Pensacola Community Market closes its doors, owners reflect on memories made
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For owners Kevin and Kayti Robbins, the Pensacola Community Market was a way to connect small, local businesses in the city. The couple said it all started when they started going to different markets around town selling things they made themselves. “My wife would make all sorts of different things, like […]
New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach
On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla.
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near Pensacola, Florida, Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday call at approximately 10 a.m. over VHF channel 16 of a 35-foot recreational vessel taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew to assist.
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Great White sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including Great White sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget […]
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
The Best Breakfast In Orange Beach | 10 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Orange Beach AL
A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
Orange Beach restaurants, businesses reap the benefits during Labor Day weekend
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is a popular spot to spend Labor Day and while the large crowds and long waits may not be ideal, restaurant owners and servers look forward to the holiday weekend every year. Owner of Fresh off the Boat restaurant, David Buster, told News 5 Labor Day weekend always […]
Destin Youth Council has recommendation power for the city of Destin
From learning about the Sunshine Law to how to conduct meetings, the newly appointed Destin Youth Council got a rundown of sorts on what they can and can’t do. “You have just as much influence as I do,” Destin Councilman Bobby Wagner told the group gathered at city hall.
Pensacola’s Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is dedicated to rescuing exotic birds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is a non-profit dedicated to rescuing exotic birds from across the country. The founder, Sandy Carl Kirkconnell, the son of a Honduran man and an American woman, grew up on a little island off the coast of Honduras. “Carl grew up being surrounded by green-winged macaws, […]
