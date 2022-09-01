ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

1 of 2 men shot in Woodbridge drug raid dies

One of the two men shot in a drug raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, last week has died, the Prince William County police said Monday. Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 1 and died Sunday, Sept. 4, the police said. The raid on...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies

One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
BLADENSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Public Safety
Morgan Messenger

Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
MARTINSBURG, WV
DC News Now

Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Rockville stabbings leaves 1 man dead, another injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is in police custody following two separate stabbings in Rockville Saturday night. Montgomery County Police arrested 31-year-old Scorpio Standfield for the stabbings. Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene of the first stabbing around 9:55 p.m....
ROCKVILLE, MD

