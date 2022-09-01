Read full article on original website
WTOP
Inside Nova
One of two men wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police in Dale City last week has died. The shooting happened Sept. 1 around 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road. The men shot were targets of the investigation into...
WJLA
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., 15 Year-Old Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday led to two juveniles getting...
Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
Two suspects shot, one killed in shootout with police in Prince William
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were in a shootout with officers during a multi-agency investigation into an alleged Fentanyl distribution operation.
43 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 43 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. early...
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths
Norton wants BOP to transfer D.C. residents out of a facility for safety reasons. The post Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 7000 block of Central Park Circle, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. A woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, and a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Morgan Messenger
Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
WTOP
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.
Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up. In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road...
WJLA
78-year-old Temple Hills man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police said in a statement on Monday. When patrol officers responded...
WJLA
Rockville stabbings leaves 1 man dead, another injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is in police custody following two separate stabbings in Rockville Saturday night. Montgomery County Police arrested 31-year-old Scorpio Standfield for the stabbings. Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene of the first stabbing around 9:55 p.m....
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
WJLA
Police: Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — A man with a knife grabbed a woman early Sunday morning, police say. The Fairfax County Police Department says the "attempted abduction" happened near the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. The woman was able to break free from the suspect, according...
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
